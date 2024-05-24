Kouri Richins pending trial delayed indefinitely as new defense team takes murder case

A 3rd District Court judge on May 24 canceled a planned hearing to decide whether Kouri Richins will stand trial in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of her husband.

Judge Richard Mzrazik postponed the hearing indefinitely because the private attorneys who had represented Richins have left the case and been replaced with a pair of public defenders.

The new team—Salt Lake City attorneys Kathy Nester and Wendy Lewis—needs time to meet with Richins and look over the evidence.

“I understand there are multiple terabytes of discovery,” Lewis told the court.

Mrazik appointed Nester and Lewis through a court order May 23.

Richins' previous attorneys withdrew May 20 after telling the judge there was an “irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation.” Court records indicate former defense attorney Skye Lazaro told Mrazik Richins was unable to continue to pay for her defense.

Another hearing in the case is set for June 21 at 3 p.m.

Summit County prosecutors charged Richins with aggravated murder, saying she poisoned her husband with fentanyl for financial gain and to leave the marriage.

She’s also charged with attempted murder for allegedly poisoning Eric Richins with a sandwich on Valentine’s Day in 2022. She faces 11 felony counts in all, including financial crimes.

She went on to write a children’s book about grieving called “Are You With Me?” which features her own family.

Richins has maintained her innocence since her arrest. If she is tried and convicted of the charges, she could spend the rest of her life in jail.

She has been in Summit County jail without bond since May 2023.