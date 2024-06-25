Summit County ups fire danger to moderate, no new restrictions

The fire danger increased June 20 from “low” to “moderate.”

County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said it’s to raise fire safety awareness and doesn’t come with any new restrictions.

“Things are starting to dry out, we're starting to see warmer temperatures, we haven't been seeing a whole lot of rain and so on,” the fire warden said.

The other fire danger levels are “high,” “very high” and “extreme.” Boyer is authorized to institute two levels of restrictions depending on the weather.

Level 1 restrictions prohibit fires in unimproved pits, smoking in dry vegetation areas and metal grinding or welding that produces sparks near dry vegetation, for example. Level 2 restrictions ban all recreational fires except gas fires that don’t leave charcoal residue.

“Right now we're watching the forecast. We're watching fire occurrences, crew resources and having those discussions on when we may need to look at going to [restrictions],” Boyer said.

Boyer anticipates allowing fireworks through the July Fourth holiday but may institute restrictions before Pioneer Day July 24.

He reminds residents and visitors alike to be careful with fires and sparks around dry vegetation, especially in windy conditions, and to make sure campfires are extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them.

The county fire warden’s rules govern unincorporated Summit County. The various cities have their own rules.

Park City, Coalville, Henefer, Oakley and Francis haven’t announced fire restrictions for 2024 yet. Kamas has maintained a general prohibition on certain types of fires and spark-producing activities since 2022.

It’s similar to level 1 fire restrictions and prohibits fireworks within Kamas City limits.