Ten new electric buses expanding High Valley Transit fleet

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:28 PM MDT
Now the regional transit authority, which runs buses from the Snyderville Basin to Park City, Kamas and Heber, will have 18 electric buses.
High Valley Transit
/
Facebook
Now the regional transit authority, which runs buses from the Snyderville Basin to Park City, Kamas, Heber and Salt Lake City, will have 18 electric buses.

$16 million in federal money will pay for 10 new electric buses and seven new bus chargers.

“It's a huge deal for High Valley Transit and for our community, singularly the fact that we were granted so much money under this program,” High Valley Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said. “I am not really familiar with any other rural entity that has ever received so much under the ‘low-no’ program.”

That's the Federal Transit Administration’s Low- and No-Emission Program, which helps transit agencies buy eco-friendly equipment.

2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law put $5.6 billion toward the low-no program, and $1.1 billion of that was available this fiscal year.

High Valley got $16.2 million, one of 117 projects chosen across the United States. The Utah Transit Authority was the only other Utah project chosen and received $18.1 million.

Both High Valley and UTA will use the money to help phase out diesel buses.

“It will allow us to do both: replace aging diesels and expand services,” Rodriguez said.

Prior to receiving the grant, High Valley had eight electric buses out of a fleet of over 30.

The transit authority hopes to debut its new 108 bus between Jeremy Ranch and Silver Creek this fall. It was delayed for lack of drivers, but Rodriguez said High Valley is now close to fully staffed.

She also said High Valley Transit hopes to finish its permanent headquarters at Silver Summit near the Home Depot by early 2025.
