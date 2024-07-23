© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakley man charged with attempted murder after arrest in Montana

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 23, 2024 at 4:37 PM MDT
Summit County's courthouse in Silver Summit
Utah State Courts
A 3rd District judge will decide if Wilde is held without bail pending trial.

Kevin D. Wilde, 63, will be transported back to Utah to face multiple charges stemming from a July 22 assault.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Montana police apprehended Wilde around noon July 23.

The arrest comes a day after authorities found a woman beaten and assaulted at a home in Oakley.

Investigators said the woman’s injuries were so severe she couldn’t immediately call for help. Deputies said Wilde also took her phone but she was able to summon help through Facebook messenger.

A man related to Wilde ultimately called 911, but Wilde had left before authorities arrived.

The woman was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found evidence of the assault at the Oakley home. They also found a bag with a “large amount of cash, clothing, charging cables, toiletries, medical devices and the clothing [Wilde] was believed to be wearing during the assault.”

Law enforcement found Wilde in Montana by tracking his purchases and using license plate recognition technology.

He is facing attempted murder and multiple aggravated assault and sexual assault charges. Some of which carry sentences of up to life in prison.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies are working with Montana authorities to transport Wilde back to Utah.

Prosecutors have already asked the 3rd District Court not to release him before a possible trial.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas