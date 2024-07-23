Oakley man charged with attempted murder after arrest in Montana

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Montana police apprehended Wilde around noon July 23.

The arrest comes a day after authorities found a woman beaten and assaulted at a home in Oakley.

Investigators said the woman’s injuries were so severe she couldn’t immediately call for help. Deputies said Wilde also took her phone but she was able to summon help through Facebook messenger.

A man related to Wilde ultimately called 911, but Wilde had left before authorities arrived.

The woman was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies said they found evidence of the assault at the Oakley home. They also found a bag with a “large amount of cash, clothing, charging cables, toiletries, medical devices and the clothing [Wilde] was believed to be wearing during the assault.”

Law enforcement found Wilde in Montana by tracking his purchases and using license plate recognition technology.

He is facing attempted murder and multiple aggravated assault and sexual assault charges. Some of which carry sentences of up to life in prison.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies are working with Montana authorities to transport Wilde back to Utah.

Prosecutors have already asked the 3rd District Court not to release him before a possible trial.