© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New brush fire sparks near Kamas along state Route 248

KPCW
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:38 AM MDT
Brush fire along state Route 248 west of Kamas Monday, July 29, 2024.
Utah Department of Transportation
Brush fire along state Route 248 west of Kamas Monday, July 29, 2024.

Ground and air crews have been called to a new brush fire west of Kamas threatening structures near state Route 248.

The fire sparked around 10:30 a.m. Monday along state Route 248 near mile posts 10 and 11.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire was about three acres and growing around 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews said the burn was threatening structures in the area.

It's unclear if evacuations have been ordered at this time.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for much of Utah through Tuesday.

More than 80 wildfires have sparked across the state since July 21 and 44% of those were human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

Tags
Summit County Kamaswildfire