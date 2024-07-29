New brush fire sparks near Kamas along state Route 248
Ground and air crews have been called to a new brush fire west of Kamas threatening structures near state Route 248.
The fire sparked around 10:30 a.m. Monday along state Route 248 near mile posts 10 and 11.
Utah Fire Info reported the fire was about three acres and growing around 11:30 a.m.
Fire crews said the burn was threatening structures in the area.
It's unclear if evacuations have been ordered at this time.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for much of Utah through Tuesday.
More than 80 wildfires have sparked across the state since July 21 and 44% of those were human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.
