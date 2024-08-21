Summit Bike Share program logs almost 13,000 rides this season

Summit Bike Share is approaching 13,000 rides about 100 days into its summer season, according to Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller.

“We're seeing a healthy amount of ridership,” he said. “We're really trying a few new things, like we provided the bike share in Coalville for the county fair for the first time. So we wanted to give an opportunity outside of Snyderville for people to experience bike share.”

He described it as a way to see if there’s an appetite for the service in eastern Summit County.

Despite no plans to expand outside of the Park City area, the county is building new e-bike docks within the Snyderville Basin, including four planned this year .

There’s never a firm date on when bike share goes into hibernation. It depends on the weather, but Miller estimates Summit Bike Share will operate until late October this year.

There are a few opportunities for discounted rides to round out the summer. Summit Bike Share is offering unlimited rides with a $59 half-off season pass.

And then Thursday, Aug. 29, as part of Park City’s Try Transit Week, the offer code “trytransit” will unlock a free 30-minute ride.