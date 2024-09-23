Architect, urban planner joins Snyderville Basin Planning Commission

Recher has experience presenting designs to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. Now, she’ll be sitting on the other side of the table.

The Summit County Council appointed her to replace Commissioner DJ Hubler Sept. 18, after Hubler resigned this year.

Recher will serve out the remainder of Hubler’s first term , which ends Feb. 28, 2025.

In an interview with councilmembers, she said engaging county planning staff earlier usually makes projects better.

“I've not really had many hardships with the planning department here, or pretty much anywhere I've worked, but I've also been inclusive with them,” Recher said Sept. 18.

She’s a principal at the seven-person, Park City-based architecture firm Place Collaborative, working on projects around the country including a new visitor center at Zion National Park’s eastern entrance . None are currently within Summit County.

Recher told the council she values projects’ sustainability, especially when it comes to accommodating flood events and drought.

“As well as looking at the maps and seeing what areas should be developed, and develop those appropriately, and the ones that can be saved for conservation, save that,” Recher said.

She has associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture. She said she formerly designed new zoning in Miami, Florida, at the private planning firm DPZ CoDESIGN.

Recher will take her seat on the seven-person western Summit County planning commission at its next meeting. The volunteer board’s members' experience spans the public and private planning sectors, development and even education.

High school teacher and former Park City Council candidate Matt Nagie is the newest member . Former Park City Municipal planner Makenna Hawley won her first term last spring .

Besides Recher, real estate developer Chris Conabee is the other member whose term, his second, will expire in 2025.