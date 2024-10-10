Yellow Lake Fire forces more evacuations, threatens new area in Wasatch Back

Since the fire sparked in eastern Wasatch County on Sept. 28, it has burned about 21,000 [20,878] acres and is 21% contained.

Emergency management and fire officials planned a town hall Thursday at 6 p.m. at the old high school gym in Tabiona to share the latest information on the Yellow Lake Fire with residents.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue said Murdock Basin near Bald Mountain is closed and was evacuated Thursday.

The North and West forks of the Duchesne River remain under mandator evacuation. No structures have been lost and none are threatened.

Portions of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National forests will be closed through Oct. 31. Highway 35 will not reopen until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

The Granddaddy Lakes area of Ashley National Forest and the town of Hanna in Duchesne County are under a “set” order, one step above the previous “ready” order.

That means residents should have bags packed and be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Weather continues to be the biggest challenge for fire crews with unseasonably high temperatures and shifting winds that continue to fuel the flames.

Wednesday, California’s Interagency Incident Management Team 2 took over fire containment efforts from Northern Utah’s Type 3 Incident Management Team.

