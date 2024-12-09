Park City, Summit County library recap top checked-out books of 2024

That number includes Park City Library’s 88,595 check outs as well as the three Summit County Library branches’ combined total of 262,985 books.

The Summit County Library system also had 113,864 e-books and e-audiobooks circulate throughout the year.

Three of the four reader favorites lists included the county’s One Book One Community read, “Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine.

The book took the top spot at the Kamas Valley and Kimball Junction branches and was the fifth most popular read in Park City.

Topping Park City’s list was “The Women” by Kristin Hannah.

In Coalville, youth books topped the list with graphic novelist Raina Telgemeir’s books “Ghosts” and “Smile” as the first and second most-read.

Park City Library top five books of 2024:



"The Women" by Hannah Kristin "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt "Woman of Light" by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch top five books of 2024:



"Woman of Light" by Kali Fajardo-Anstine "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney

Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch top five books of 2024:



"Woman of Light" by Kali Fajardo-Anstine "Dog Man: Fetch-22" by Dav Pilkey "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" by Dav Pilkey "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus "The Library Fish Learns to Read" by Alyssa Satin Capucilli

Summit County Library Coalville Branch top five books of 2024:



"Ghosts" by Raina Telgemeier "Smile" by Raina Telgemeier "Disney Princess Cookbook: 50 delicious recipes!" by Cindy A. Littlefield "Matching game book: ZOOM!" by Stéphanie Babin "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Eats Breakfast" by Eric Carle

Residents can register for a free library card at any of the libraries' websites.