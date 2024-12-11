Mirror Lake Highway will close for the season Friday

The Utah Department of Transportation said state Route 150 , the scenic byway running from Kamas to the Wyoming border, is the last Wasatch Back seasonal road to close for the winter.

Mirror Lake Highway’s winter gate is located near the Soapstone Basin turnoff, nearly 15 miles from Kamas.

The winter gates on Guardsman Pass between Park City, Midway and Brighton closed Nov. 1.

The road through American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop above Sundance Mountain Resort are also closed until the spring.