Mirror Lake Highway will close for the season Friday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:53 PM MST
The Forest Service announced the gates officially were locked Dec. 5, 2023, for the winter.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
/
Facebook
The winter gate for Mirror Lake Highway is pictured here in Dec. 2023.

Dec. 13, state Route 150 closes at Soapstone.

The Utah Department of Transportation said state Route 150, the scenic byway running from Kamas to the Wyoming border, is the last Wasatch Back seasonal road to close for the winter.

Mirror Lake Highway’s winter gate is located near the Soapstone Basin turnoff, nearly 15 miles from Kamas.

The winter gates on Guardsman Pass between Park City, Midway and Brighton closed Nov. 1.

The road through American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop above Sundance Mountain Resort are also closed until the spring.
