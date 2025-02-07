Masked men arrested for drug crimes in Parley’s Park Elementary parking lot

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said a deputy on patrol saw a car pull into the school’s parking lot with duct tape covering its license plate around 2 a.m.

Deputies found five men with ski masks inside the car.

“These individuals were dressed in all black with ski masks, which, you know, strictly isn't against the law. But I think any reasonable person — especially an experienced police officer — is going to be suspicious of that,” Talbot said. “While they couldn't immediately link them to any sorts of crimes in the area, we have seen a slight uptick in the last couple of weeks of property crimes, mostly vehicle burglaries.”

A drug-sniffing dog alerted them that drugs might be in the vehicle. While searching the car, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an open alcoholic beverage and burglary tools.

Three of the five men were arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession and having open alcohol in the car. The other two were identified and released.

The sheriff’s investigations department is looking into whether the men are connected to recent property crimes.

“I don't want to give the impression that these individuals were definitively involved in some other criminal activity,” Talbot added. “Us forwarding this to investigations is simply a precaution.”

Parley’s Park is in the Snyderville Basin’s Silver Springs neighborhood, an area that saw a string of vehicle break-ins last summer.

Countywide, car burglaries were down 23% in 2024; 55 incidents were reported compared to the 71 recorded in 2023.

So far, no charges have been filed against any of the suspects.