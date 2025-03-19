Coalville to discuss 326-acre annexation next month

Larry H. Miller Real Estate wants to get about 30% of the land it owns south of Coalville into city limits.

It had applied to rezone its more than 1,000 acres into a “village,” to develop what’s been dubbed the Cedar Crest Village on Hoytsville farmland.

The rezone application is likely to change because Larry H. Miller applied for Coalville annexation March 4.

The annexation petition, which KPCW obtained through a public records request, shows only its parcels adjacent to Coalville to the south may be annexed.

The annexation would be 326 acres and isn’t contiguous with the rest of Larry H. Miller’s land farther south.

The proposed annexation is behind the Red Hills Ranch subdivision, 350 units being developed by homebuilder Ivory Homes.

Larry H. Miller was working with Ivory Homes to build Cedar Crest too, but talks with the county stalled last summer at the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission.

Miller had proposed 287 units for the area it hopes becomes part of Coalville.

Now those plans are up in the air, and Coalville Community Development Director Don Sargent expects revisions during annexation talks.

City officials say the application most likely will be discussed at the April 14 city council meeting.

Larry H. Miller’s rezone application with Summit County remains active, but County Community Development Director Peter Barnes says it will need to be revised in light of the annexation request.