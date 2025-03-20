© 2025 KPCW

Summit County Health offering free safes to gun owners

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
Adobe Stock

As part of a suicide awareness campaign, the Summit County Health Department is offering free gun safes to residents who complete a survey.

Health officials report 86% of firearm deaths in Utah are deaths by suicide and 48% of people who have suicidal thoughts go from thought to intent in 10 minutes or less.

They say any strategy that adds time for someone in crisis from accessing a firearm will keep them safer.

Summit County residents who fill out the survey are eligible for a free gun safe, which they can pick up at the Park City Health Clinic.

The survey will help the health department assess the level of community awareness and understanding of suicide prevention.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
