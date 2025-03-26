Summit County doubles child care funding in 2025

According to a county staff report, the additional money won’t significantly expand child care coverage.

Last year’s budget had $130,000 for a community child care scholarship modeled on Park City’s.

Summit County’s contribution expanded care to those living and working outside of Park City limits. The county employed the same provider, Upwards.

Staff say 125 families, 150 children and 28 child care providers took advantage of the county’s financial support.

But the money ran out four months after the program began in July 2024. The Summit County Council greenlit an extra $53,000 in October to make it to the end of the year.

2025’s budget allocates $300,000 to continue the scholarship program. Click here for the county's first quarter financial summary.

Upwards’ 2024 impact report to the county states every dollar invested by Park City and Summit County yielded $3.13 in “economic impact” by reducing employee turnover and increasing productivity, which the company says generate tax revenue too.

Park City began its scholarship program in 2023 with a one-time $1 million in funding. Last week, the city council added another $300,000 to extend services through 2026.

