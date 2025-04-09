Olympic champion to serve jail time, probation for domestic violence assault

On Jan. 10, 2025, Brett Camerota, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts each of assault involving a substantial bodily injury and an attempted violation of a protective order in 3rd District Court.

In a deal with prosecutors, the charges were reduced from the original third-degree felonies to class A misdemeanors.

At a sentencing hearing March 28, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Camerota to 364 days in jail, but suspended all but seven days. Camerota reported to the Summit County jail April 4 and remained incarcerated as of April 9, a booking officer told KPCW.

After his release, Camerota will serve two years of probation and must take courses on domestic violence. If Camerota fails to comply with the judge's probation order, he could go back to jail.

The assault charges stem from a Jan. 17, 2024, altercation in Park City , during which prosecutors said children were present.

Camerota originally entered a no contest plea to felony assault charges in June 2024, essentially conceding to the allegations without admitting guilt. He was granted a plea in abeyance, avoiding jail and agreeing to a judge’s order that he not commit any other crimes.

In September 2024 he was arrested a second time and charged with violating a protective order issued after the assault. Court papers state the violation was tied to a string of text messages Camerota sent to the victim in July that included a threat, vulgar language and a complaint about a visitor to their home, which led the victim to believe Camerota might be outside.

Camerota competed at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games. He won a silver medal in 2010 for the Nordic combined team event.

After retiring from competition, he worked as a ski jump coach for the Park City Nordic Ski Club.