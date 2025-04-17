Summit County planner to direct new housing authority

The position reports to department director Jeff Jones. New this year, it doubles as executive director of the Summit County Housing Authority, which will be tasked with making housing affordable and available locally.

“I think everyone that knows Maddie is going to really be impressed with her ability to see projects through to the end. By background, in addition to being a land use planner, she's also a former teacher, so she's really good at explaining things,” Jones told the economic development advisory committee April 17. “I couldn't be happier that she's joining our department.”

While with the planning department, McDonough oversaw the countrywide visioning process called “OurSummit.” It’s informing parallel general plan revisions underway on the eastside and in the Snyderville Basin.

She also worked on a rail trail master plan that recommended improvements to the path from Park City to Coalville. Both efforts won recognition from the American Planning Association.

McDonough also runs the community planning lab where residents learn about planning principles, a feeder to local planning commissions.

She topped a field of nine applicants, according to Jones, and will start April 21.

The rest of the housing authority is taking shape too. The Summit County Council will interview residents for two at-large seats on the five-member board April 23.

