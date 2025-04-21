© 2025 KPCW

Two injured in multicar accident between Park City, Hideout

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:23 PM MDT
Traffic moves by a three-car accident on westbound state Route 248 April 21, 2025, just after 5 p.m.
KPCW
Traffic moves by a three-car accident on westbound state Route 248 April 21, 2025, just after 5 p.m.

Traffic backed up in both directions on state Route 248 just outside Park City Monday afternoon.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said three cars were involved in the accident which shut down the westbound lane of state Route 248 near Richardson Flat. It happened at about 5 p.m. April 21, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

There was one person in each car, and Owens said first responders transported two of them to Park City Hospital.

"Being focused while you drive is every driver's responsibility. It doesn't matter what the distraction is — it can wait," Owens said. "There are three very lucky people who almost didn't go home tonight. Buckle up and please be careful."

The cause is currently under investigation. One lane was open in either direction while crews cleaned up the scene.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
