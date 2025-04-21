Two injured in multicar accident between Park City, Hideout

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said three cars were involved in the accident which shut down the westbound lane of state Route 248 near Richardson Flat. It happened at about 5 p.m. April 21, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

There was one person in each car, and Owens said first responders transported two of them to Park City Hospital.

"Being focused while you drive is every driver's responsibility. It doesn't matter what the distraction is — it can wait," Owens said. "There are three very lucky people who almost didn't go home tonight. Buckle up and please be careful."

The cause is currently under investigation. One lane was open in either direction while crews cleaned up the scene.