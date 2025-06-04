Second legal threat sent to Summit County, Kamas over West Hills

Attorneys from Las Vegas-based Lex Tecnica sent the latest cease-and-desist to local officials May 29.

The letter, obtained by KPCW through a public records request, echoes earlier claims that county and Kamas City officials are interfering in the coming November election.

That’s when about 50 voters within the proposed boundaries of West Hills will decide whether to incorporate as a new town between Kamas and Hideout.

LRB Public Finance Advisors This is the final map of West Hills' proposed boundaries. It is roughly 3,600 acres.

Kamas and Summit County officials have individually expressed concerns about incorporation, and the Kamas City Council passed an ordinance formally opposing West Hills in April.

That triggered the initial letters from the law firm co-founded by town sponsor Derek Anderson, Kimball Anderson.

The May 29 letter is from the firm co-founded by another major West Hills landowner and supporter, Sam Castor.

Castor was part of Cascade Capital Group, which owned about 260 acres in West Hills south of state Route 248. CCG asked Kamas to annex its land in 2021, offering to develop more than 1,000 units of housing. When the city said no, CCG representatives said they might try incorporation instead.

They and several other landowners filed to form a town about two years later.

In 2024, the group transferred the land to a new LLC called The Preserve, which according to the May 29 letter, is “a group focused on preserving open space.”

More recent discussions about how to develop in West Hills, should it be incorporated, have focused on clustering buildings to preserve meadows.

Independent consultants have estimated the 3,600-acre town wouldn’t survive financially without more residential or commercial development.

Castor didn’t respond to a request for comment June 4, nor did Kamas City staff. Summit County has declined to comment on pending litigation.

The latest cease-and-desist refers to the city and county governments collectively as “conspirators.”

Like the previous letters, it cites part of Utah’s Political Activities of Public Entities Act, and says officials should remain publicly neutral on ballot initiatives like incorporation.

Jan. 16 was when the Utah lieutenant governor formally declared that the incorporation will be put to a vote.

Also similar to the previous letters, Lex Tecnica says the city and county could be liable for half a million dollars in damages if they don’t course correct.

It wants them to “restore public neutrality” and cease actions interfering with the town incorporation. Otherwise, Lex Tecnica may sue on behalf of The Preserve this summer.

The town sponsor and Utah leaders have already been sued in 3rd District Court. Ten landowners in and around West Hills say the process has been unconstitutional and want a judge to stop the election. No hearings in that case have been scheduled.

