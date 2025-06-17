© 2025 KPCW

Vail EpicPromise raises $73k for local nonprofits in first round of chair lift fundraiser

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
Artists Kelly Gallagher (left) and Peg Bodell (right) stand in front of their decorated chairs for the Sunset on Sunrise chair lift auction.
Sarah Irvin
/
KPCW
Artists Kelly Gallagher (left) and Peg Bodell (right) stand in front of their decorated chairs for the Sunset on Sunrise chair lift auction.

Park City Mountain’s Sunset on Sunrise chair lift auction is giving locals the chance to own a piece of mountain history with a silent auction this week.

The mountain is selling chairs from the old Sunrise chair lift that was disassembled this summer to make room for the new Sunrise gondola this winter.

Vail Resorts’ nonprofit arm, Vail EpicPromise, collaborated with local nonprofits and artists to decorate 12 decommissioned chairs to auction off last week.

The nonprofit raised $73,000 in the Friday auction to donate back to local nonprofits, including KPCW.

Now, the remaining retired chairs will be up for auction online with all proceeds benefiting the Park City Community Foundation’s Early Childhood Alliance.

The online silent auction ends Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Park City Mountain and Vail EpicPromise are financial supporters of KPCW
