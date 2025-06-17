Vail EpicPromise raises $73k for local nonprofits in first round of chair lift fundraiser

The mountain is selling chairs from the old Sunrise chair lift that was disassembled this summer to make room for the new Sunrise gondola this winter.

Vail Resorts’ nonprofit arm, Vail EpicPromise, collaborated with local nonprofits and artists to decorate 12 decommissioned chairs to auction off last week.

The nonprofit raised $73,000 in the Friday auction to donate back to local nonprofits, including KPCW.

Now, the remaining retired chairs will be up for auction online with all proceeds benefiting the Park City Community Foundation’s Early Childhood Alliance.

The online silent auction ends Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Park City Mountain and Vail EpicPromise are financial supporters of KPCW.