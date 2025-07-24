Snyderville Basin planners consider exception for Silver Creek mixed-use project

Columbus Pacific Development partner Tony Tyler wants to build housing, a child care facility and potentially a grocery store on the west side of Silver Creek Road at Interstate 80.

He asked the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission about a special exception July 8. He said the project would better fit the community if he’s allowed lenience with a niche part of the development code: setbacks.

Connor Thomas / Google Earth The land is located at the base of Silver Creek Estates.

Area zoning and code determine setback requirements, or for example, how far a building is from the road or other buildings.

Tyler showed planning commissioners what his project would look like if it complied with minimum setbacks, “a terrible layout,” in his words.

“So even though we created it with the help of our architect, I don't want to build something like this because I think it's a disservice to the community,” Tyler said.

He also showed them smaller setbacks, which he said would allow for a better layout on his land. Otherwise, he said he’d need to build higher or cut the child care center.

Columbus Pacific Development Columbus Pacific says the layout on the left — with setback exceptions — pulls buildings away from neighboring residences. The layout on the right is drawn to comply with setback minimums.

Tyler previously downsized his proposal from its first iteration, which had up to 200 housing units. Now he’s aiming for 96, 24 of them affordable.

Either way, he needs the Summit County Council to rezone the land from rural residential to community commercial before the project can move forward.

Tyler said he’ll continue to meet with planners on the details before they make a recommendation to the county council.

Summit County and Columbus Pacific Development are financial supporters of KPCW. For a full list, click here.