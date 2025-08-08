Francis approves hotel plans despite density concerns

Councilors met in a special session Aug. 7 and ultimately approved the proposal 4-0, one in protest.

Councilmember Clayton Querry, who previously spoke against the four-story plans, said he wants to do what’s best for the community.

“It's a four-story building. I still believe it's a four-story building. I believe they've admitted as much in legal documents that they're trying to put in a four-story building,” he said. “But the thing I said was I would try and do what's best for the city, even if that means making a decision that we don't like.”

Stonewright Hotel developer Rusty Webster already has the overall permit for the project. Now, after two denials, the council has approved his architectural plans.

First, Webster’s originally proposed 45-foot-tall, four-story building was rejected.

He returned June 21 with the plans for three stories and an unfinished attic in the same 45-foot-tall building, which complies with Francis height requirements.

The council voted it down 3-2 and Webster threatened litigation.

Now with plans approved, the developer needs building permits before he can start construction.