Bridge construction near Smith and Morehouse Reservoir

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT
Google Maps
Construction will close one lane of East Weber Canyon Road Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

Drivers on East Weber Canyon Road may experience delays this week as crews work on the Smith and Morehouse Bridge.

Summit County and the Utah Department of Transportation are working together to replace the existing bridge on Weber Canyon Road so it will be able to withstand the impact of a possible 100 year flood event.

Construction is expected to take place Thursday and Friday.

During construction, traffic will be limited to a single lane with temporary signals.

The county says drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Summit County
