Paving project on I-80 to affect eastbound, westbound traffic

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:12 PM MDT
The ramp that connects U.S. 40 to Interstate 80 in Summit County.
Google Maps
La rampa conecta la autopista 40 con la interestatal 80.

Construction crews will reduce Interstate 80 travel lanes in Summit County as they work to finish a summer paving project.

The Utah Department of Transportation is repaving I-80 between Kimball Junction and U.S. Route 40 to extend the life of the road.

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures on I-80 near U.S. 40 overnight, with alternating eastbound and westbound closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Starting Thursday, the U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound on and off ramps will be temporarily closed for paving during roadwork hours.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver