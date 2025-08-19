Paving project on I-80 to affect eastbound, westbound traffic

The Utah Department of Transportation is repaving I-80 between Kimball Junction and U.S. Route 40 to extend the life of the road.

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures on I-80 near U.S. 40 overnight, with alternating eastbound and westbound closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Starting Thursday, the U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound on and off ramps will be temporarily closed for paving during roadwork hours.