Summit County crews hold Beulah Fire to 5,700 acres

It has not grown since reaching just over 5,700 acres Aug. 25.

Crews say the fire is 56% complete since sparking Aug. 7. The percentage measures how much suppression and preventative work has been done on the ground to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officers are enforcing all area closures and restrictions including on campfires.

Violating fire restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.