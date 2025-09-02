© 2025 KPCW

Summit County crews hold Beulah Fire to 5,700 acres

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:49 PM MDT
The Beulah Fire sparked Aug. 7 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Beulah Fire sparked Aug. 7 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect across Utah, including the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest where the Beulah Fire is burning.

It has not grown since reaching just over 5,700 acres Aug. 25.

Crews say the fire is 56% complete since sparking Aug. 7. The percentage measures how much suppression and preventative work has been done on the ground to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officers are enforcing all area closures and restrictions including on campfires.

Violating fire restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver