Summit County brings in health experts to discuss ‘The Air We Share’

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:40 PM MDT
the kamas valley is seen from high star ranch in september 2025
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

The Summit County Health Department is bringing in experts to help residents understand how nature, humans and a changing climate are affecting Utah’s air quality Tuesday evening.

The health department’s free event will feature air quality and healthcare experts from the University of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare and Western Water Assessment. They will share practical ways residents can protect their health.

“The Air We Share” event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamas City Event Center.

Attendees will also be entered for a chance to win a PurpleAir sensor.

The Summit County Health Department is a financial supporter of KPCW
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
