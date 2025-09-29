Hideout residents can meet mayoral, council candidates Tuesday

The League of Women Voters will host the candidate panel at the Summit County Library in Kamas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents will hear from interim Mayor Ralph Severini and Councilmember Chris Baier, both running for mayor, along with four people vying for two open council seats. They include Doug Silver, J.D. Cronin, Brian George Cooper and Tanya Brady.

Candidates can speak with voters before and after the panel discussion.

Voters will choose two new councilmembers and a new mayor in the Nov. 4 municipal General Election.

Ballots will be mailed to registered, full-time Hideout residents Oct. 14 and must be returned to a drop box or mailed to the Wasatch County Clerk’s Office by Election Day Nov. 4.