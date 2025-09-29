© 2025 KPCW

Hideout residents can meet mayoral, council candidates Tuesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:29 PM MDT
Hideout is a town in northeastern Wasatch County overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Hideout is a town in northeastern Wasatch County overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Hideout residents have an opportunity to speak with city council and mayoral candidates at a candidate forum Tuesday evening.

The League of Women Voters will host the candidate panel at the Summit County Library in Kamas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents will hear from interim Mayor Ralph Severini and Councilmember Chris Baier, both running for mayor, along with four people vying for two open council seats. They include Doug Silver, J.D. Cronin, Brian George Cooper and Tanya Brady.

Candidates can speak with voters before and after the panel discussion.

Voters will choose two new councilmembers and a new mayor in the Nov. 4 municipal General Election.

Ballots will be mailed to registered, full-time Hideout residents Oct. 14 and must be returned to a drop box or mailed to the Wasatch County Clerk’s Office by Election Day Nov. 4.

To check your voter status and for more information on voting by mail, visit vote.utah.gov.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
