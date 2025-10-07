Summit County Council to approve new voter districts

The council held off on approving the map last week while it waited to see how lawmakers might amend House Bill 356, the law that mandated Summit County’s change from at-large to districted council seats.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said the law was changed during a special legislative session Monday to let council members serve in the districts where they live, instead of being randomly assigned across the county.

“This was by far the biggest concern we have, and we’re very appreciative to the Legislature and those that lobbied on our behalf to make that change,” Scott said.

Scott expects the council to adopt the new map Wednesday following a 6 p.m. public hearing. A link to view the proposed voter districts can be found here.

Separately on Wednesday, the council will discuss budgeting options for the county’s child care assistance program.

Scott said funding is set to lapse before the end of this year.

“There was a desire from council to have maybe a more robust conversation around childcare,” he said. “Is this something we are trying to do in perpetuity? Are there other things that we can do to encourage the community to be more of the solution when it comes to child care? Can we continue to lobby the Legislature to use revenue sources… certain taxes are very limited in scope in what we can use them for.”

The council will also get an update on the relocation of county facilities to Skullcandy’s former headquarters in Kimball Junction. Scott said they envision tearing down the nearby Sheldon Richins Building, which has housed county operations for years, in 2026.

Additionally, the council is expected to officially appoint Kacey Bates as Summit County Sheriff and Robert Parish as the new director of the Snyderville Basin Recreation District.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:55 p.m. at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.