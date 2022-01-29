© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - Nothing Compares

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published January 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST
Nothing Compares – Still 1
Sundance Institute
/
Andrew Catlin
Sinéad O'Connor appears in Nothing Compares by Kathryn Ferguson, an official selection of the World Cinema: Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Nothing Compares is screening in the World Cinema Documentary competition - 4 suns

Singer/songwriter Sinead O'Connor, a controversial musical icon of the 1990s, is the subject of Kathryn Ferguson's entry in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival's World Cinema Documentary competition.

O'Conner is known by many for her shocking and unapologetic 1992 Saturday Night Live performance, where she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II to protest the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church. The documentary focuses on the singer's turbulent childhood, her rise to fame, and her dramatic fall from grace.

A native of Ireland, O'Connor was physically and emotionally abused by her mother, whom she lived with following her parent's divorce. As a teen, O'Connor was placed in an institution run by the Catholic Church. It was there that her rage against her family and religion grew. Finally, realizing her only escape was her music, she ran off to London, joined a band, shaved her head, and blazed a trail through the late 80's/early 90's music scene.

Through O'Connor's narration, interviews with close friends and fellow musicians, and concert footage, Ferguson delivers a poignant portrait of a talented woman vilified by many for her beliefs, which overshadowed her extraordinary talent as a singer and songwriter.

A must-see for fans of O'Connor and her music, the film ends with a chilling performance by the 55-year old that's not to be missed. Sadly, the title's song is not performed in the film; the filmmakers were unable to secure the rights from Prince's estate.

Tags

Sundance Film Festival2022 Sundance Film Festival
Linda Jager
One of KPCW's Friday Film Review, reviewers.
See stories by Linda Jager