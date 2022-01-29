Sundance Film Review - Nothing Compares

Singer/songwriter Sinead O'Connor, a controversial musical icon of the 1990s, is the subject of Kathryn Ferguson's entry in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival's World Cinema Documentary competition.

O'Conner is known by many for her shocking and unapologetic 1992 Saturday Night Live performance, where she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II to protest the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church. The documentary focuses on the singer's turbulent childhood, her rise to fame, and her dramatic fall from grace.

A native of Ireland, O'Connor was physically and emotionally abused by her mother, whom she lived with following her parent's divorce. As a teen, O'Connor was placed in an institution run by the Catholic Church. It was there that her rage against her family and religion grew. Finally, realizing her only escape was her music, she ran off to London, joined a band, shaved her head, and blazed a trail through the late 80's/early 90's music scene.

Through O'Connor's narration, interviews with close friends and fellow musicians, and concert footage, Ferguson delivers a poignant portrait of a talented woman vilified by many for her beliefs, which overshadowed her extraordinary talent as a singer and songwriter.

A must-see for fans of O'Connor and her music, the film ends with a chilling performance by the 55-year old that's not to be missed. Sadly, the title's song is not performed in the film; the filmmakers were unable to secure the rights from Prince's estate.