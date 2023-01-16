Sundance festivities to take over Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Indigo Girls are set to perform at the opening night of Sundance, January 19th, which is also a fundraiser for the Sundance Institute. The night will also premiere “It’s Only Life After All,” documentary about the Grammy Award-winning folk-rock duo.

Dana Jones is director of the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. She said the fieldhouse is usually used for the closing festivities, but this year it’s hosting the big opening night party.

“So our turf field will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and that will last all the way through until Friday," she said. "Through Friday, the entire facility is going to be closed starting on Thursday at noon. And that'll just be for half a Thursday and maybe a little bit Friday morning. But there will be a little bit of an impact to our fieldhouse users due to that. But we’re trying to make it as little as possible.”

Jones said the turf field is always fully booked during the winter as it’s the only indoor field in the area.

“And you can kind of imagine why we have so many different sports teams. We have our own fitness classes, we have our own programs, and nobody can play outside on grass right now. So they want to play inside on the turf field.”

Jones said the field transforms into a party room, which takes some time and manpower.

“So we actually will go in Tuesday night, tomorrow night, and all of our staff kind of come in and we lay a floor on top of the turf field," she said. "So it's, it's quite a process. But we click these four by eight giant plastic panels together and we cover the entire turf field to protect the turf.”

