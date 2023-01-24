© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival 2023

Sundance Review | FOUR SUNS | "The Longest Goodbye"

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
Expedition 27 Landing
NASA/Bill Ingalls/(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
/
(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Cady Coleman appears in "The Longest Goodbye" by Ido Mizrahy

The mechanical and technological pieces of a mission to Mars are overseen by various engineers in the documentary "The Longest Goodbye," but who determines the operational and emotional capabilities of the humans involved?

This doc is absolutely fascinating. Dr. Al Holland, a senior NASA psychologist, studies the effects of prolonged separation of individuals from Earth, by current studies on astronauts on extended missions at the space station. Whether they are awake the whole time or sleep induced and must wake and spring to action... there must be strategies.

And then of course there is the goodbye, and the hello. The challenges are not just for the astronaut but for everyone in their orbit (pun intended).

Interestingly, Dr. Holland, was also instrumental in managing the above and below ground interventions employed in 2010 during the Chilean Mining disaster when 33 miners were trapped under ground. With his knowledge of human behavior and psychological needs he developed methods to keep families above ground calm and miners below ground optimistic.

"The Longest Goodbye" may sound too scientific and boring but it is just the opposite; focusing on our needs as human beings and the importance of being connected.

Sundance Film Festival 2023
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
See stories by Barb Bretz