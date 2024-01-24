Sundance '24 Review | FIVE SUNS | 'It's What's Inside'

Eight old college friends re-unite at a country house in a pre-wedding party for their host and friend, Reuben. The last to arrive, weird genius Forbes, hasn’t been seen since he was kicked out of school years ago.

He arrives lugging a suitcase with his “top secret” invention—a device that can switch minds into different bodies.

Yep, the Idiot Plot is in effect. (The story unfolds because everyone is dumb and thoughtless.) The friends agree to plug themselves into the gizmo, while Forbes, as Games Master, rearranges their psyches helter-skelter (including his own).

The parlor game turns dangerous, as old secrets, grudges and romantic entanglements bubble to the surface.

The film, in the Midnight program, is written and directed by Greg Jardin, who does a masterful job showing the eight “friends” in different bodies, confronting, surprising and terrifying each other. The effect is like an overloaded pinball machine out of control.

The film is going to invite repeat viewings, and will likely foster a community of online geeks, parsing over and debating every detail for years to come.