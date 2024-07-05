Next phase in fight to keep Sundance Film Festival likely includes site visits

The Sundance Film Festival announced in April it was looking for a new host location for 2027 and beyond. Cities nationwide answered a call for proposals June 21, detailing their plans for hosting the event.

Utah is one of a handful of locations that submitted plans. The state proposal is a joint effort involving Park City, the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Summit County, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake and the Utah Film Commission.

The team has been fairly secretive about its proposal and the bid process. However, Lindsey Nikola, deputy chief of staff for the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office shared a few more details during the July 2 Salt Lake City Council meeting. She said Sundance is now moving into the third phase of its search.

“No official timing on feedback for the RFP phase, so we were not sure when we'll hear back from Sundance on this submission, but we anticipate that phase three of this process will include site visits and work groups,” Nikola said.

The Utah team proposed hosting the festival in both Park City and Salt Lake City, Nikola said, though it’s unclear how events would be split up. While Park City has been the primary host of the festival since 1981, the festival was originally held in Salt Lake City and the city has continued to host various Sundance screenings since Park City took over.

Sundance is expected to choose a festival location for 2027 and beyond by the end of this year or early 2025. Park City will host the 2025 and 2026 Sundance Film Festivals.

Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado are among the other communities hoping to host the festival.