‘Wicked’ star, ‘Walk the Line’ director to be honored at Sundance Institute gala

A Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winner, as well as a two-time Academy Award nominee, Erivo will be presented with the award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival’s gala fundraiser.

Erivo is enjoying global acclaim for her performance as Elphaba in the 2024 film adaptation of “Wicked.”

In announcing the awards, the institute also noted Erivo’s breakout portrayal of Celie Harris in Broadway's “The Color Purple,” for which she won a Grammy, Tony and Daytime Emmy Award as representation of her profound skill and artistry in every role she plays.

During the 2021 festival, Erivo served as a jury member. She returned in 2024 as an actor and producer for her performance in the drama film, “Drift.”

Writer-director-producer James Mangold will also be honored. He’ll receive the Trailblazer Award. His films include “Girl, Interrupted,” “Walk the Line,” “Ford v. Ferrari” and the 2024 Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Mangold’s relationship with Sundance began in 1994, when he first participated in the institute’s year-round artist programs for emerging filmmakers.

Mangold developed the screenplay for his 1997 film “Cop Land” starring Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel [Kai-Tell] and Ray Liotta in 1994 as part of a Sundance emerging artist program.

In his directorial debut, “Heavy” received the Special Jury Prize for Directing at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival.

