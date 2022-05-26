© 2022 KPCW

Daniel Bergner

  • The Mind and the Moon book cover
    The Mind and the Moon
    John Wells
    Daniel Bergner, author of The Mind and The Moon, joins today's Cool Science Radio. He explores the history of drug development, modes of treatment, and the marketing of psycho-pharmaceuticals.
  • CSR 05-26-22
    Cool Science Radio | May 26, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Today on Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells guests include: (01:08) Emma Louden, a Yale Ph.D. student in astrophysics studying 4000 planets in 500 solar systems, who talks about her goal of putting our own planet in context. Then, (26:52) Daniel Bergner, author of The Mind and The Moon, joins the show. He explores the history of drug development, modes of treatment, and the marketing of psycho-pharmaceuticals.