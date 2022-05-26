Today on Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells guests include: (01:08) Emma Louden, a Yale Ph.D. student in astrophysics studying 4000 planets in 500 solar systems, who talks about her goal of putting our own planet in context. Then, (26:52) Daniel Bergner, author of The Mind and The Moon, joins the show. He explores the history of drug development, modes of treatment, and the marketing of psycho-pharmaceuticals.

Listen • 52:42