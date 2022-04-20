© 2022 KPCW

Dawn Chapman

    Hearts for Ukraine fundraiser by local artist Dawn Chapman - April 20, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    Park City stained-glass artist Dawn Chapman talks about her "Hearts for Ukraine" fundraiser.
  • LNH 04-20-22
    Local News Hour - April 20, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:16) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update, (20:41) Park City stained-glass artist Dawn Chapman talks about her "Hearts for Ukraine" fundraiser and (30:46) Park City Day School Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Middle School Science Teacher Robin McGinn and her sons John and Paul McGinn talk about their Earth Day trash clean-up.