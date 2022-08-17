HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery book

In this episode of The Mountain Life Wednesday Lynn Ware Peek and guest co-host Sarah Ervin's guests include:(0:59) Psychologist and author Dr. Melissa Goldberg Mintz , who will discuss a guide for parents and caregivers of children who have been traumatized -- how to recognize it and what to do to promote healing and recovery. He talks about her new book HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and RecoveryThen (22:42) Chad Brackelsburg, director of Utah Avalanche Center who talks about one of the best fundraising parties of the year coming up on September 8, it's the 29th annual Backcountry Benefit. Finally, (35:54) Chris Magerl, director of the Summit Challenge which takes place on Saturday, August 27. This fully-supported ride through the scenic mountains of Northern Utah raises money for the National Ability Center's adaptive cycling and mountain bike programs.

