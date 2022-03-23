© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intimacy

  • Zoe Kors headshot
    Zoe Kors, Intimacy Expert and Author - March 23, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    ,
    Sought-after intimacy expert Zoe Kors who has just written, RADICAL INTIMACY: Cultivate the Deeply Connected Relationships You Desire and Deserve. Her book addresses what she calls the essential truth in discussions of intimacy: we can meet each other only to the extent that we can meet ourselves.
  • KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
    The Mountain Life - March 23, 2022
    Pete Stoughton
    ,
    On The Mountain Life for March 23, 2022, Pete and Lynn's guests include:(01:45) Intermountain Park City Hospital's Sports nutritionist Jessica LaRoche who will share the secrets of the professional athletes -- how they use food to help increase endurance and strength and how you can too. (29:57) Then, sought-after intimacy expert Zoe Kors who has just written, RADICAL INTIMACY: Cultivate the Deeply Connected Relationships You Desire and Deserve. Her book addresses what she calls the essential truth in discussions of intimacy: we can meet each other only to the extent that we can meet ourselves.