On The Mountain Life for March 23, 2022, Pete and Lynn's guests include:(01:45) Intermountain Park City Hospital's Sports nutritionist Jessica LaRoche who will share the secrets of the professional athletes -- how they use food to help increase endurance and strength and how you can too. (29:57) Then, sought-after intimacy expert Zoe Kors who has just written, RADICAL INTIMACY: Cultivate the Deeply Connected Relationships You Desire and Deserve. Her book addresses what she calls the essential truth in discussions of intimacy: we can meet each other only to the extent that we can meet ourselves.

