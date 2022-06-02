On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:51) Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:19) Candidates for House District 53 Kris Campbell and Kera Birkeland talk about the first of their deliberative town hall meetings held on Tuesday and (39:10) Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner has a rundown of some upcoming events.

Listen • 49:33