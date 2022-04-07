On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (01:21) Salt Lake City's Dr. Joshua Schiffman, Peel Therapeutics’ co-founder, and CEO. We will speak with Joshua about how studying the evolution of elephants will help us fight cancer.Then, (26:44) America’s funniest science writer, Mary Roach who has written Packing for Mars for Kids.Finally, (39:36) NASA Hubble Senior Project Scientist Jennifer Wiseman. The Hubble Space Telescope has just discovered the farthest individual star ever observed. And just how far is it from earth? 12.9 billion light-years away.

