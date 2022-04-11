On today's Mountain Money, (01:32) Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry, (24:07) Dr. Susan Madsen, USU Professor and Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project shares why getting rid of sexism in the workplace is so challenging and (41:03) Park City Brewing is back and Elias Fairman joins us to talk about their new brewpub, and some fresh killer beers.

