Paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim joins Lynn and John to preview his appearance at the Eccles Center at the Park City Institute on December 11th. One of the youngest explorers ever to lead expeditions to the Sahara, Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Listen • 7:51