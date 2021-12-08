© 2022 KPCW

    National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim | Dec. 9, 2021
    Paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim joins Lynn and John to preview his appearance at the Eccles Center at the Park City Institute on December 11th. One of the youngest explorers ever to lead expeditions to the Sahara, Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.
    Cool Science Radio | Dec. 9, 2021
    Author of The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation R. Philip Bouchard ( 1:58) , paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim ( 22:36) and Timothy Jorgensen ( 29:28) author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life join today's show.