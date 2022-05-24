On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:55) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an update on the Summit County Wind Farm development, (19:36) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Mandy Pomeroy introduces herself to the community and why she’s running for public office and (37:44) Tee it Up Foundation Golf tournament organizers Marianne Goldthorpe and Lidia Di Lello have details about the annual event and how the community can participate in fighting cancer.

