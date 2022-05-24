Local News Hour - May 24, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:55) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an update on the Summit County Wind Farm development, (19:36) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Mandy Pomeroy introduces herself to the community and why she’s running for public office and (37:44) Tee it Up Foundation Golf tournament organizers Marianne Goldthorpe and Lidia Di Lello have details about the annual event and how the community can participate in fighting cancer.
(03:20) Seventy-two North Summit High School Seniors received their diplomas last night
(30:04) Unaffiliated voters, assemble! Here’s what you need to know about Utah’s primary election
(31:23) Kamas is looking to expand westward
(33:33) Historic Park City Association members divided on renewing Silly Sunday Market for 2023
(35:46) Running With Ed raises money, heart rates and spirits with pre-COVID-level participation
(45:01) IOC report says Salt Lake City is still using 100% of its 2002 Olympic venues
(47:26) Wasatch Back mayors, council members support regional cooperation