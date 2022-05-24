© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 24, 2022

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT
LNH 05-24-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:55) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an update on the Summit County Wind Farm development, (19:36) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Mandy Pomeroy introduces herself to the community and why she’s running for public office and (37:44) Tee it Up Foundation Golf tournament organizers Marianne Goldthorpe and Lidia Di Lello have details about the annual event and how the community can participate in fighting cancer.

(03:20) Seventy-two North Summit High School Seniors received their diplomas last night
(30:04) Unaffiliated voters, assemble! Here’s what you need to know about Utah’s primary election
(31:23) Kamas is looking to expand westward
(33:33) Historic Park City Association members divided on renewing Silly Sunday Market for 2023
(35:46) Running With Ed raises money, heart rates and spirits with pre-COVID-level participation
(45:01) IOC report says Salt Lake City is still using 100% of its 2002 Olympic venues
(47:26) Wasatch Back mayors, council members support regional cooperation

Local News Hour Tom FisherSummit CountySummit County Wind FarmPark City Board of EducationMandy PomeroyTee it Up FoundationMarianne GoldthorpeLidia Di LelloCancer Research
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
