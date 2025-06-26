New measles cases identified in Utah, first child diagnosed

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday one of the new cases is in Utah County, another in southwest Utah.

The latest diagnoses come less than a week after the first confirmed case of measles in the state.

So far, two of the five people were hospitalized due to complications. They’ve since been released.

The five cases include two pregnant people.

State health officials say measles infections during pregnancy lead to high risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or a baby born with serious medical problems.

Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose or red eyes. A rash usually appears after four days of fever.

None of the five people diagnosed with measles is vaccinated.

The most effective prevention against measles is vaccination. Health experts say the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 97% effective against measles when the person receives two doses.

As cases rise in Utah, the health department is maintaining an online dashboard with case numbers, exposure locations and information about the disease. It also has resources sharing how to get vaccinated.