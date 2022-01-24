Three-building business park on Heber Planning Commission agenda

A mid-sized development for residences and business spaces is up for review at Tuesday’s Heber City Planning Commission.

The planning commission will take up the first phase of the Wasatch Business Park, a three-building project for residential and commercial uses. If the city council eventually approves the plans, it’ll be south of the downtown at 2490 North Mill Road. It would be just off Highway 40, between the Heber East Stake Center and Daniels Canyon Elementary.

Plans include a parking lot in the middle of the lot, which would fill undeveloped space at the corner of the highway and Center Creek Road.

Planning commissioners said they didn’t know what businesses the 13 proposed units could bring. Commissioner Oscar Covarrubias (CO vuh RU be us) invited the public to attend the meeting and weigh in on the developer’s proposals for how to use the spaces.

Other commercial buildings Momentum Development Group has completed are in the industrial area of Heber City Old Town on the western perimeter.

The project is a mixed-use development proposal, so the planning commission can recommend the city council approve or deny it at a future meeting. Councilor Mike Johnston said it’s the type of project the city would be interested in seeing along Highway 40.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.