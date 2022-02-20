Two Wasp wrestlers win state titles

In the past three seasons, Wasatch, Uintah and Payson high schools have combined for four wrestling state championships in 4A and 5A competition. This year in 5A, Uintah took home the championship, Payson came in second, and the Wasatch Wasps came in third.

While the team missed its ultimate goal, Wasatch senior Heath Clyde and junior Ryder Robinson won their weight classes Thursday at Utah Valley University and still took home state trophies.

Clyde, competing in the 126-pound class, said it was a surreal ending to his high school wrestling career.

“I knew if I got too excited for the match, I would overexert myself,” Clyde said. “So, I just had to stay calm, relax, go out and do [my] stuff, and I knew I’d be fine.”

Clyde’s opponent in the final, Ethan Boulton of Payson, was a familiar one from two previous matches. Clyde beat him in overtime in the regular season, then Boulton beat Clyde in divisionals a week before state.

“As I got up to shake his hand, I didn’t even realize what was going on. It was such a cool experience,” Clyde said.

The path to victory in the 132-pound weight class was also competitive for Robinson. He beat the 2021 state champion in the semifinals, then another 2021 finalist in the championship match.

A wrestler since the age of 5, he said achieving this goal is the result of years of work.

“I’ve worked as hard as I possibly could for state,” Robinson said. “About three hour practices everyday, a wrestling tournament or a dual about once a week, sometimes three times a week, workouts every morning - it’s a lot of hard work that goes into wrestling. The last couple years haven’t been my year, but this year was my year, for sure.”

Both wrestlers congratulated their teammates on a competitive season as a team. Clyde said through ups and downs, the team left it all on the mat.

Beyond his teammates, he also said the support he’s gotten in the Wasatch County community has been exceptional in his career.

“My whole family and everybody around us just love wrestling,” Clyde said. “Then just as a community - so supportive, like, they’ll do anything to help us achieve our dreams and goals. And to have such great practice partners in the room is just super cool, to have all these people here to help me achieve my goals.”

As for next year, Clyde said he’s considering options like college or finding a work apprenticeship.

Robinson said he’ll be right back in the wrestling playoff this time next year, when he’ll be a senior.

“Of course we’re going to run it back. I am, that’s for sure.”

For more results from the 2022 UHSAA wrestling state championships, visit trackwrestling.com.

