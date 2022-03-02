National Guard delivers downed Black Hawk helicopters to Heber Valley Airport

Around 3:00 Wednesday, a 100-foot-long, tandem-rotor helicopter called a CH-47 Chinook carried two Black Hawk helicopters to the Heber Valley Airport.

The Chinook helicopter, which belongs to the Nevada National Guard, used a “sling load” carrier suspended by ropes. In a little under two hours, it made two trips between the ski resort and airport to deliver the two choppers.

According to Utah National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Thomas, it was a high-risk operation, especially the removal. Local law enforcement closed a section of Airport Road next to the landing site during the operation.

The Black Hawks crashed last week on Tuesday, February 22 at Snowbird Resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise. No one was injured.

Skiers at Snowbird that day watched and recorded videos from lifts as the choppers descended slowly into Mineral Basin, eventually spraying snow and spinning out of control. When the propellers made contact with the ground, debris sprayed throughout the area.

Thomas said part of continued clean-up efforts will be to remove remaining debris from Snowbird, especially before snow comes this weekend because it could be a safety hazard. She said the National Guard and Snowbird Ski Patrol would work together to keep skiers and riders clear of the area until then.

The National Guard hasn’t issued a statement on what caused the accident.