Heber City Planning Commission to review five-story hotel application

The View on Main has drawn attention in past planning commission and city council meetings in large part because the project would include the tallest buildings on Main Street.

Renderings attached to meeting documents show the project would include five-story buildings with 120 hotel rooms, timeshares and condos. It would be built on a 3-acre lot between Wasatch High School and Main Street.

The planning commission will consider The View’s commercial final application Tuesday. Back in June, the commission approved a concept application with some outstanding concerns.

Two of those loose ends were whether a liquor license could be granted there, given the close proximity to the high school, and whether the site could provide enough parking.

Also at the meeting, a public hearing is scheduled to discuss the city’s proposal to expand what kind of products it can use in engineering projects.

A representative for the planning department said the change would make it easier for the city to secure supplies during the ongoing period of supply chain disruptions. The proposed change would allow the city to use different materials for water pipes and fire hydrants.

The planning commission will also hear proposed amendments to the city’s general plan as it pertains to zoning.

The meeting’s at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main St. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

