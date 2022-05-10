Property taxes, UDOT study headline Wasatch County Council agenda

At the council’s request, the county assessor will begin the work session with an update on the county's property appraisal process. The deadline to submit assessments is in two weeks on May 22.

County Assessor Todd Griffin has described the task at hand as “challenging.” That’s because the number of annual assessments has grown with the population, and the office has to catch up on thousands of homes overdue for assessment.

Griffin has given regular updates in recent months. He’s described progress made and strategies he’s using to increase efficiency, such as working with the Utah Tax Commission.

Following Griffin’s update, County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger will hold a discussion about tax abatement programs. According to the clerk-auditor’s office, state code offers property tax relief programs to certain taxpayers, such as those who are active military, have disabilities and qualify for low-income status. The agenda says that’ll just be a discussion of options and won’t call for the council to make any official decisions.

Later in the meeting, the council will consider officially opposing a specific route proposal to build a bypass road through the length of the North Fields. Critics of the idea have spoken against building a road there because it would interrupt thousands of acres of open space.

That proposal is part of UDOT’s study of how to reroute U.S. 40 traffic off of Heber City Main Street, and it’s one of 13 alternatives. A handful of others that the council wouldn’t oppose with this resolution propose shorter routes through those undeveloped pastures north of Heber City downtown.

The meeting will take place at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.