Heber Encircle house renovation hits delays, targeting late summer opening

Encircle plans to open its fourth LGBTQ+ center in Utah in a house near Center Street and Main Street in Heber City. The old building has presented engineering challenges. So instead of July 9, the new target opening is September.

Former Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter is now the senior director of philanthropy for the nonprofit. She said it’ll provide a safe gathering space and more for a demographic that is at high risk for mental health struggles.

“[It’s] a place where families can go,” she said, “where parents can get solid information from people who do research and who are known in this area, where they can understand how better to support their children, places where kids can go and have music and art nights and therapy and friendship circles and be able to just feel like they can walk through that door and just feel totally safe and at home and know that they are loved exactly for who they are.”

Even though the nonprofit focuses on the LGBTQ community, Potter said it invites everyone, regardless of political, religious or other beliefs.

For more about Encircle, visit encircletogether.org.

